An Upstate New York used car dealership has been reduced to rubble after an explosive overnight fire.

G&J Auto Sales at 22033 US Route 11 just outside the city limits in the town of Pamelia, near Watertown was destroyed by fire early this morning.

Several fire departments responded to the blaze around 3:30AM Thursday, May 6. The property was formerly the location of Dave Foster RV Sales and was fully involved with heavy fire when they arrived.

Firefighters reported multiple explosions at the scene.

Credit - Pamelia Fire Department via Facebook

Numerous fire departments responded to the scene including Northpole, City of Watertown, Town of Watertown, Pamelia, Glen Park, Adams and Calcium. Guilfoyle Ambulance, Watertown Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

Now word on what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=520641652266088

Hero Firefighter Saves Unconscious Puppy From House Fire

Firefighters breathed life back into a unconscious puppy rescued from a house fire.

The Syracuse Fire Department was called to a fire on Sand Street. Crews arrived within minutes of receiving the call and saw thick black smoke coming from the home.

Firefighter forced their way into the house to search for anyone trapped inside. What they found was a puppy that was unconscious and not breathing. The dog was carried outside and given treatment with a special pet reresection device. "After several minutes the dog began breathing on his own and regained consciousness," the Syracuse Fire Department shared in a press release on their Facebook page.

Credit - Syracuse Fire Department via Facebook

The family was not home at the time of the fire. When they finally arrived, they took the dog to the vet to be look at to make sure he'd be ok.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in less than 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

