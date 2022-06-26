Watch the Trailer for ‘Motley Crue’s Vince Neil: My Story’ Doc

Reelz has released the first trailer for its upcoming Vince Neil documentary titled Motley Crue's Vince Neil: My Story, which will premiere on June 26 at 8 p.m. EDT. You can watch it below.

With exclusive interviews from the singer, Vince Neil: My Story promises to give viewers a glimpse into the chaotic life at the helm of one of the biggest rock bands of the '80s. Neil will delve into Motley Crue's early days, the perils of superstardom, the death of his 4-year-old daughter Skylar and his drunk-driving accident that killed Hanoi Rocks drummer Razzle Dingley. Neil's bandmates Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee will also share their stories, as will his son and daughter.

In the trailer for Vince Neil: My Story, Neil discusses the exhaustion from touring and in-studio disagreements that contributed to his departure from the band in 1992. "We always took a little bit of a break after a tour, 'cause you gotta remember, tours usually last about two years," he says. "You get home and you take maybe a month off, and you'd be back in the studio. But that was the first time it was actually, for me, I hated being in the recording studio.

"I would sing something and they would go, 'No, no, no, don't sing it like that,'" he continues. "What are you talking about? 'Well, do this.' It was just like criticism. Finally, it was like, 'You know what, go fuck yourself,' and I’d leave. I don't need criticism. When you're singing, you need support, not criticism."

Neil went on to release two solo albums, 1993's Exposed and 1995's Carved in Stone, while Motley Crue released their 1994 self-titled album with new singer John Corabi. The rockers reunited for 1997's Generation Swine and have since released two more studio albums and toured consistently for the past 25 years, including their ongoing Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett. Motley Crue encountered some nasty weather at last night's show in Washington, D.C., but soldiered through the torrential downpour after a delay. You can see the photos below.

Both Neil and Sixx had harsh words for Reelz's 2019 episode of its Breaking the Band series featuring Motley Crue. "Breaking the Band, fucking memories from a manager Doug Thaler who can't remember that he's the one who actually broke up the band!" Neil wrote on Instagram. Sixx went even further on Twitter, writing, "Breaking the Band was not authorized by Motley Crue. Our lawyers sent them a cease-and-desist and further action will be taken. @ReelzChannel is the bottom of the barrel."