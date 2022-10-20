Motley Crue and Def Leppard Announce 2023 World Tour
Motley Crue and Def Leppard are going global with their wildly successful Stadium Tour, hitting Latin America and Europe in 2023.
The globe-trotting trek will begin on Feb. 18 in Mexico City and is currently scheduled to conclude on July 16 in Glasgow. You can see the full list of dates below.
"We had an incredible time playing the Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with the World Tour in 2023," Motley Crue shared in a statement. "Crueheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready!!"
Def Leppard's Joe Elliott added, "After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the U.S. and Canada this year, we're beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago. We're looking forward to seeing you out there somewhere soon!"
The Stadium Tour — which also featured Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act — grossed over $173 million this summer and sold approximately 1.3 million tickets across 36 North American dates. It ranked as the biggest tour of any of the bands' respective careers, with a staggering average gross of $4.82 million per show. "Somebody said rock is dead," Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx said onstage at the Sept. 9 tour finale in Las Vegas. "They can suck my dick."
Motley Crue and Def Leppard 2023 World Tour
Feb. 18 - Mexico City, Mexico
Feb. 21 - Monterrey, Mexico
Feb. 25 - Bogota, Colombia
Feb. 28 - Lima, Peru
March 3 - Santiago, Chile
March 7 - Sao Paulo, Brazil
March 9 - Curitiba, Brazil
March 11 - Porto Alegre, Brazil
May 22 - Sheffield, UK
May 25 - Monchengladbach, Germany
May 27 - Munich, Germany
May 29 - Budapest, Hungary
May 31 - Krakow, Poland
June 2 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Prague Rocks *
June 3 - Hannover, Germany
June 7 - Solvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock Festival *
June 9 - Hyvinkaa, Finland @ RockFest *
June 11 - Trondheim, Norway Trondheim Rocks *
June 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell *
June 18 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting *
June 20 - Milan, Italy
June 23 - Lisbon, Portugal
June 24 - Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain
June 27 - Thun, Switzerland
July 1 - London, UK
July 2 - Lytham, UK @ Lytham Festival *
July 4 - Dublin, Ireland
July 6 - Glasgow, UK
* Festival dates