More Upstate Medical Staff Head Downstate for Coronavirus Relief

A second wave of Syracuse medical staff left Tuesday morning to help with coronavirus relief efforts in New York City. The group included respiratory therapists, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and nurses.

Medical staff and first responders sent the brave Upstate University Hospital staff off with signs of encouragement at the hospital, and State Troopers from Homer, members from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit and Cortland Police escorted the staff through Cortland County. Homer Police, the Homer Fire Department, TLC ambulance and troopers from the Traffic Incident Management in Broome County cheered them on from afar as they passed.

The first group of Upstate nurses left on April 9 for Long Island, where they are treating coronavirus patients at Stony Brook University Hospital.

"The passion for our patients and the passions for nursing's profession [are] really the selfless driver[s] of these incredible staff," Upstate's Chief Nursing Officer, Nancy Page, said of the nurses during last week's briefing.

