More COVID-19 Exposures in Madison and Oneida Counties

Here are locations that were frequented by people contagious with COVID-19.

If you were in any of the following stores during the time listed, you should self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms for 14 days and contact your health care provider if COVID-19 signs develop.

Low-risk is when the person was wearing a mask.

High risk is for someone who did not have their face covered while out in public.

You do not have to automatically self-quarantine unless noted otherwise.

As of noon Friday, May 1, 2020, you are required to wear a mask while in public places. Any business that allows the public to enter their establishments without a mask could face a fine of up to $2,000.

New Public Exposures in Oneida/Madison Counties 5/10/2020 Briefing:

May 3, Low Risk: Aldi , 8432 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford, 1-1:45 p.m.

, 8432 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford, 1-1:45 p.m. May 3, Low Risk: Price Chopper , 1917 Genesee St., Utica, 2-3 p.m.

, 1917 Genesee St., Utica, 2-3 p.m. May 3, Low Risk: Cliff's Local Market, 8429 Route 69, Oriskany, 6:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

No new public exposure incidents reported during the 5/9/2020 briefing.

New Public Exposures in Oneida/Madison Counties 5/8/2020 Briefing:

May 2, Low Risk: Walgreens , 104 Genesee Street, Oneida, 11-11:15 a.m

, 104 Genesee Street, Oneida, 11-11:15 a.m May 2, Low Risk: Walmart , 2024 Genesee Street, Oneida, 11:15-11:30 a.m.

, 2024 Genesee Street, Oneida, 11:15-11:30 a.m. May 3, Low Risk: Walmart , 2024 Genesee Street, Oneida, 9-10 a.m.

, 2024 Genesee Street, Oneida, 9-10 a.m. May 5, Low Risk: Walmart , 2024 Genesee Street, Oneida,10-11 a.m.

, 2024 Genesee Street, Oneida,10-11 a.m. May 6, Low Risk: Price Chopper, Black River Boulevard, Rome,6:15-6:30 p.m

