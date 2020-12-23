Mohawk Valley Burger King Locations Adding New Dollar Menu

Burger King locations across Utica, Rome, New Hartford, Herkimer, Syracuse, and the rest of Central New York are adding a new dollar menu before the end of 2020.

The "$1 Your Way Menu" rolls out nationwide on December 28th. It currently has four items planned: A bacon cheeseburger, Chicken Jr. sandwich, fries and a soft drink. According to CNN, the menu will be $1, nothing else required to access it:

"Unlike other value menus, all items on Burger King's newly unveiled menu are $1 a piece -- that's it," the company said in a statement, knocking its rivals that offer broader discounted menus or require an additional purchase to access a $1 menu item.

To promote the new menu, Burger King is depositing $1 into "select customers Venmo accounts."

Burger King was founded back in 1954, and currently is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original Home of The Whopper, the Burger King system operates more than 18,800 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades.

