Mick Jagger to Undergo Heart Surgery

Mick Jagger will undergo heart surgery to replace a valve.

The news follows the Rolling Stones ' announcement over the weekend that they would be postponing their upcoming North American tour due to the singer's unspecified medical issues.

Reports surfaced earlier in the day that Jagger will have the procedure to replace a valve on Friday. Rolling Stone confirmed that the 75-year-old singer will have surgery for the heart issue.

The band was scheduled to launch its No Filter tour on April 20 and continue through July 29. The entire run has been postponed so Jagger can recover.

"Unfortunately today the Rolling Stones have had to announce the postponement of their upcoming U.S. / Canada tour dates," read a statement issued on Saturday. "We apologize for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly.

"Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."

Jagger added the he was "so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on the road as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

Even with the surgery coming up, Jagger was photographed by paparazzi in Miami over the weekend. A couple of Jagger's bandmates reached out to fans following the news of the tour postponement.

“We’ll miss you over the next few weeks, but we’re looking forward to seeing you all again very soon," Ronnie Wood tweeted. "Here’s to Mick - thanks for your supportive messages. It means so much to us.”

“A big disappointment for everyone, but things need to be taken care of and we will see you soon," said Keith Richards . "Mick, we are always there for you!”

The Stones will release a new compilation called Honk on April 19, one day before the tour was supposed to start.