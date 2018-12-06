Metallica have unveiled pro-shot footage of an acoustic "Disposable Heroes" performance from November's inaugural Helping Hands Benefit Concert . The song will be a part of the upcoming Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic at the Masonic LP, set for release in early 2019.

"Here we are...here we are ya'll," frontman James Hetfield says before launching into the song, which kicked off the stripped down, 12-song set. "I'm not nervous at all. Not at all [laughs]. Nothin' to be nervous about, we're all gonna have some fun here."

The group also unveiled the cover art for their record, which can be viewed below. the artwork depicts a representation of each band members' instrument coming out of the San Francisco Bay with landmarks from the city in the background.

Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic at the Masonic was mixed by Greg Fidelman and mastered for vinyl by Reuben Cohen. It will be released on Feb. 1 as a 140 gram colored vinyl LP with a download card and will also land digitally and on streaming services. Pre-orders can be made at this location .

Metallica’s All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert and Auction raised more than $1.3 million. The monies will fund AWMH’s efforts with partners at Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges. The mission of AWMH is to fight hunger and to assist in creating sustainable communities through workforce education. One hundred percent of all proceeds from the event and subsequent sales of the live album will go to directly to the charity.

Blackened Recordings

Metallica , Helping Hands…Live & Acoustic at The Masonic track listing:

Disc One / Side A

01. “Disposable Heroes”

02. “When a Blind Man Cries”

03. “The Unforgiven”

Disc One / Side B

04. “Please Don’t Judas Me”

05. “Turn the Page”

Disc Two / Side C

06. “Bleeding Me”

07. “Veteran of the Psychic Wars”

08. “Nothing Else Matters”

Disc Two / Side D

09. “All Within My Hands”

10. “Enter Sandman”

11. “The Four Horsemen”

12. “Hardwired”