Is The Massive ‘Bush’s Baked Bean’ Recall A Hoax?

A Bush Brothers bean recall is making the rounds on the internet, but is it true?

Turns out the recall is from July of 2017 and included certain 3 varieties of baked beans in 28-ounce cans due to a seam issue on the can. The old recall making its rounds on the internet again is talking about the defective cans of Bush Beans possibly allowing harmful bacteria to grow inside the product. The recall is from July 2017 is stated below and if you follow the links you'll see the old information:

Bush Brothers & Company is voluntarily recalling certain 28-ounce cans of Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans, and Original Baked Beans because cans may have defective side seams. This can affect the integrity of the can with leaking possible and allow for harmful bacteria to grow inside the product.

The Bush Beans Website asks you to follow these step to see your beans have been recalled:

Check the Best By date on the bottom of the can.

If the Best By date is any date other than “Jun 2019”, then your product is NOT included in this recall.

If the Best By date reads “Jun 2019”, please proceed...

If the Best By date reads “Jun 2019”, check the Lot Code on the bottom of the can. Only the following Lot Codes are affected:

28 ounce Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans lot codes

6097S GF

6097P GF

28 ounce Country Style Baked Beans lot codes

6077S RR

6077P RR

6087S RR

6087P RR

28-ounce Original Baked Beans lot codes

6057S LC

6057P LC

IMPORTANT NOTE: If your can matches BOTH the Best By date AND a Lot Code above, then your product is included in the recall. Please call 1-800-590-3797 Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. They urge you to dispose of these affected products immediately even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled.

fda.gov

No illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported to date in connection with this product.

Bush Brothers found the issue as part of their quality control inspections. More information may also be found at www.bushbeans.com or FDA.gov .