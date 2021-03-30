Married Woman Pays $80 An Hour To Be Professionally Cuddled

Saskia Larsen, from New York, says that she's been paying $80 an hour to be cuddled by another person - using the service Cuddlist. She says that her husband doesn't get jealous, and that she typically uses the service when she works away from home.

<iframe id="molvideoplayer" title="MailOnline Embed Player" src="https://www.dailymail.co.uk/embed/video/2386624.html" width="698" height="573" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>

Source: <a href="https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-9413701/Married-woman-just-loves-affection-reveals-pays-80-hour-hug-professional-cuddler.html">Daily Mail</a>