March 2019 New Music Releases

March 2019's list of new music releases includes deep dives into a few cornerstone moments, long-awaited new albums and some intriguing live sets.

Tom Petty 's second compilation in as many years arrives with a twist: The non-chronological 38-song set encompasses his work with the Heartbreakers, solo projects and with the reformed Mudcrutch.

Jon Anderson 's long-gestating new project 1,000 Hands features guest turns by former Yes bandmates Steve Howe , Alan White and the late Chris Squire . Keith Richards ' 1988 solo debut will be released in an expanded deluxe-edition box that includes six never-before-heard tracks.

Tesla 's eighth studio album, titled Shock , was produced and co-written by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen . Queensryche are releasing The Verdict via online outlets and at local record stores, despite the collapse of their crowdfunding effort through PledgeMusic.

Foreigner return to a seminal concert performed in support of their debut album on Live at the Rainbow '78 . Whitesnake celebrate their first-ever platinum-selling album with a seven-disc expanded reissue of Slide It In . Journey 's Live in Japan 2017: 'Escape' + 'Frontiers' was recorded on the legendary Budokan stage.

More information on these and other rock releases can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of New Music Releases for details on music issued throughout the year.

March 1

Bryan Adams, Shine a Light

Collective Soul, Hints Allegations and Things Left Unsaid (reissue)

Gordon Lightfoot, The Complete Singles 1970-1980 (two-disc set)

Queensrÿche, The Verdict

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, The Best of Everything: The Definitive Career Spanning Hits Collection 1976-2016 (two-disc set)

Weezer, Weezer (The Black Album)

March 8

Glenn Shorrock [Little River Band], Glenn Shorrock Sings Little River Band: Live in Studio

Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin [Robert Plant]

Tesla, Shock

Various artists, Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration [James Taylor, Emmylou Harris, Graham Nash]

Whitesnake, Slide It In: The Ultimate Special Edition

March 15

Foreigner, Live at the Rainbow '78 (DVD)

The Alarm, Strength 1985-1986

March 22

The End Machine [Dokken] - The End Machine

Megadeth, Warheads on Foreheads (three-disc anthology)

Randy Bachman, Bachman (DVD)

Robin Trower, Coming Closer to the Day

Van Morrison, The Healing Game (deluxe edition)

March 29

Creedence Clearwater Revival, Creedence Clearwater Revival; Bayou Country (vinyl)

Frank Zappa, Zappa in New York: Deluxe Edition

Jon Anderson, 1,000 Hands

Journey, Live in Japan 2017: 'Escape' + 'Frontiers '

Keith Richards, Talk is Cheap (expanded deluxe-edition)

L.A. Guns, The Devil You Know

April and Beyond

Don Felder, American Rock ’n’ Roll [Slash, Sammy Hagar, Bob Weir, Joe Satriani and Chad Smith]

Alan Parsons, The Secret

The Circle [Sammy Hagar], The Space Between

Paul McCartney, Egypt Station: Traveller's Edition

Whitesnake, Flesh and Blood