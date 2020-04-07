Madison County Reinforces Stay Home Order

The Madison County Board of Supervisors and the County Health Department are asking residents to alternate days they go out for necessary items in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Starting today and continuing until April 28th, officials are asking residents to not only stay home, but to also limit the days they’re in public locations.

They’re asking residents born in an even year to go out and get necessary items on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Those born in an odd year can go out Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The first Sunday is reserved for people born during an odd year.

“Everyone needs to do their part to fight this battle against COVID-19,” says Madison County Health Director Eric Faisst. “Social distancing is one of the best defenses we have against COVID-19. Please remember when you do go out in public, do not make it a social affair. Shopping should be a solo activity. If you have an elderly neighbor, see if you can do some grocery shopping for them while you are out so they do not have to go out in public. We are all in this together and we will make it through if we all do our part.”

There have been 92 positive COVID-19 cases in Madison County, with two deaths.