Local Musicians Can Host “Virtual Concerts” With the Help of 315music.com

Fans can attend "virtual concerts" until the Coronavirus ban is lifted.

New Yorkers love their live concerts, though, and this time of year specifically (and today, specifically...) is typically a shining moment for our state's rich cultural heritage.

With that in mind, the music-loving folks at 315music.com are trying to help local musicians as the state urges everyone to limit social interaction, and basically... stay home.

If you, or a local musician you know is hosting a virtual concert, submit the event here.

Filed Under: 315music.com, Coronavirus (COVID-19), local music, st patrick's day
Categories: Articles, Entertainment, Music, Music News, Rock, Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top