Local Musicians Can Host “Virtual Concerts” With the Help of 315music.com
New Yorkers love their live concerts, though, and this time of year specifically (and today, specifically...) is typically a shining moment for our state's rich cultural heritage.
With that in mind, the music-loving folks at 315music.com are trying to help local musicians as the state urges everyone to limit social interaction, and basically... stay home.
If you, or a local musician you know is hosting a virtual concert, submit the event here.