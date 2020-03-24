List of Stores Offering Senior Shopping Hours in Central New York

Senior citizen are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus. Several store in central New York are stepping up, offering special hours for seniors only.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol provided a list of stores that offer Senior Shopping Hours. Several stores have a dedicated shopping time for members of the community that are 60 years of age and older.

"We are asking our community members to help us provide those most vulnerable groups access to essential products," Sheriff Maciol shared on Facebook, along with a list of stores open for seniors.

If your business is not listed email communityaffairs@oneidacountysheriff.us. Be sure to add location and times that specific senior shopping is to occur.