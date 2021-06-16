The largest indoor water park in New York is finally preparing to re-open after being closed for more than a year.

The Kartrite Resort in the Catskills open its doors in April 2019. Less than a year later the resort and indoor water park closed and stayed that way for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A job fair is being held to fill positions in all departments and to get ready to re-open its doors once again.

The 2 acre water park, where it's 84 degrees all year long, has water slides and an indoor beach, where the waves lap at your feet. Enjoy the day in a deluxe cabana with your own personal host, food, cocktails and even an HDTV. Or while the kids take in the water park, enjoy a relaxing day in the spa to recharge.

Photo Credit - Kartrite Restort & Indoor Water Park

Meet up for dinner at the buffet aptly named Eat. Eat. Eat. or experience fine dining at Bixby’s Derby. Wind down with an adult beverage at Harvey’s Wallbanger, Bar Mez or Bixby's Tavern and Tap Room or head next door to the Resorts World Casino.

Stay in one of over 300 suites in the Catskill Lodge that features a ropes course, arcade, laser tag, virtual reality adventures and climbing wall. There's daily arts and crafts, live entertainment and s'mores by the fire at night.

Photo Credit - The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Water Park

The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Water Park is less than 3 hours away in Monticello, New York. You can soon book your family vacation at Thekartrite.com.

Kartrite Resort & Indoor Water Park

