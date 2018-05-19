KK Downing Is Selling His Share of Judas Priest’s Catalog

Guitarist KK Downing has been forced to sell his share in more than 130 Judas Priest songs after he invested in a failed luxury golf resort in Shropshire, England.

Downing reportedly spent millions in the creation of the 18-hole Astbury Hall golf course, hoping to attract the British Open, but the project entered the equivalent of Chapter 11 bankruptcy last fall. Administrators blamed "tougher economic times within the wider corporate hospitality market" for placing "unsustainable pressure" on the business, according to Billboard .

Among the compositions for sale are Judas Priest classics like "You've Got Another Thing Coming, "Breaking the Law" and "Painkiller." The 136 songs are overseen by FRP Advisory LLP, which said the tracks generate between $340,000 and $400,000 a year, according to Billboard . Beyond that, joint administrator Alastair Massey called the songs "a unique investment opportunity" since these tracks were "driving influences" in Judas Priest's success.

Downing left the band in 2011, citing personal differences and his unhappiness with Judas Priest's live shows. Earlier this year, he said he was " shocked and stunned " when his former band members didn't welcome him back in the wake of guitarist Glenn Tipton 's Parkinson's-related retirement .

His old band is now in the midst of world tour in support of their new album, the No. 5 hit Firepower . Judas Priest will tour the U.S. with Deep Purple later this summer.