The Kinks Are Apparently Reuniting, but Maybe Not

Ray Davies confirmed that the Kinks are returning to the studio – then seemed to laugh off the huge and unexpected revelation as a joke.

Speaking to the U.K.'s Channel 4 , Ray Davies said he was “making a new Kinks album” with brother Dave Davies and Mick Avory. (Original bassist Pete Quaife died in 2010.) That would mark the band's first work together in decades. Just last year, Ray said it would take a " miracle " to get them back together, but Dave has remained open to the idea .

“We've been talking about it," Ray Davies said (via Variety ), "because I've got all these songs that I wrote, then the band — not broke up, we parted company — and I think it's kind of an appropriate time to do it."

Musing about the possibility of supporting tour dates, Davies said the Kinks would take a low-key approach. A reunion, he said, “won’t be well-organized like the [Rolling] Stones . Great band, great at organizing their careers and Mick [Jagger] has done an incredible PR job and it’s kind of inspiring to see them doing it — but the Kinks will probably play in the local bar."

Davies also took a call from Avory during the interview, and the two made plans to meet later. Davies then quipped, "The Kinks are getting back together – in the pub, at least." Variety reports that video of the interview has now been removed from the BBC's site. A rep for Ray Davies provided no further information.

Dave Davies weighed in , confirming that they'd discussed new music, but denying that plans to tour where in the works just yet.

In the meantime, Ray Davies is preparing to release his latest solo album. Our Country: Americana II , a second collaboration with the Jayhawks, is due on Friday.



