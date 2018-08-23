Judas Priest Planning 50th Anniversary Celebration For 2019

Rob Halford has revealed that Judas Priest are planning on celebrating their 50th anniversary next year, saying they are already in talks about how to recognize the legacy of the legendary metal outfit, which got its start in 1969.

"We are, yes," Halford says in an interview with Philadelphia's WMMR radio station. "We're already having these discussions every now and again in the band and with our label and with our promoters and management. We have some ideas and when we get close to [announcing it], we'll let you guys know. It's gonna be a great year. What a celebration. Another incredible milestone for Judas Priest that we're looking forward to sharing with everybody."

The full interview with Halford, where he also discusses how the band figures out what songs to include in their setlists and the impact of their latest LP, Firepower , can be heard here . Tomorrow night (Aug. 21) in Cleveland, Ohio at the Riverbend Music Center, Priest will kick off a co-headlining tour with Deep Purple which will run through the end of September. The full list of dates can be found at this location .

Last week Judas Priest were announced as headliners for the inaugural, single day Knotfest which will take place Oct. 26 at the Hipodromo de los Andes in Bogota, Colombia. In addition, the metal-heavy lineup includes Helloween on their Pumpkins United tour, Kreator , Arch Enemy , Iron Reagan , Goatwhore and many more.

