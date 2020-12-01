Join Thousands and Be a Part of the Doorstep Christmas Eve Jingle 2020

You can be part of a nationwide event right here in Utica and Rome, designed to spread cheer on Christmas Eve.

Let's face it, 2020 hasn't been the best of years. The COVID pandemic has made things tough all over for so many people, wouldn't it be great to help spread some Christmas cheer throughout your neighborhood, while joining thousands of others across the USA.

Take part in the "Doorstep Christmas Eve Jingle 2020." It's easy to participate - just stand on your steps on Christmas Eve and ring a jingle bell or bells.

The event, organized by Naomi Longoria from Indiana, has already attracted over 30,000 participants on Facebook.

"On Christmas Eve at 6pm (wherever you live) everyone should come outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. It has been an awful year and it would be a fantastic memory for everyone. Lets end 2020 with a bit of Magic, hope and togetherness," Naomi writes. If you want to get involved, just respond to and share the Facebook event, and get your neighbors on board too.

We can all use a little holiday magic right about now - so why not get out your jingle bells and help spread a little Christmas cheer? Whether you're standing on your porch, leaning out an apartment window, or standing on a farm - let's celebrate together.