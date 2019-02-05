Joe Walsh’s ‘Serene’ Ranch Is for Sale for $2.9 Million

Joe Walsh placed his four-acre Encinitas, Calif., horse ranch on the market for $2.75 million last year. He's now relisted it and raised the price to $2.87 million.

The Los Angeles Times notes that the home was built in 1997, and according to the listing held by Brett Dickinson and Annette Villalobos of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, it "offers serene interior and exterior living."

Walsh is listed as the owner of the "lovely single level ranch property, [which] offers best-in-class features such as fine hardwoods and well-appointed tranquil surroundings."

The house includes six bedrooms, including a detached guest house, six bathrooms (five full, one half) and a three-car garage among its 5,635 square feet. The outside area contains a pool, spa and basketball court; it's also designed for horses, with pastures, corrals, a horse shower, tack room and space for roaming.

You can see photos of the home below.

Walsh spent a good portion of 2018 on the road with the Eagles , with dozens of dates between March and October. It was their first lengthy tour since the 2016 death of co-founder Glenn Frey . They were assisted onstage by Vince Gill and Frey's son Deacon. During the trek, Glenn's widow Cindy said it helped her and her late husband's loved ones cope with the loss.

"In a deep sort of weird way, it’s a way of healing and living through grief for our family," she said . "It’s a family reunion for all of us and we’re all doing it together. I don’t know that there’d be anything else we could do that’d make us move through our grief in this way. As painful as it is at times, it’s also deeply healing and comforting. It sort of makes us feel closer."