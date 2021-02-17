Jethro Tull to Release 40th-Anniversary Edition of ‘A’

Jethro Tull's entrance into the '80s, simply titled A, is getting a reboot four decades after its original release. To celebrate, a new six-disc version of the album, A (A La Mode) 40th Anniversary Edition, will be released on April 16.

After their successful and eclectic trilogy of albums in the late '70s - Songs From the Wood (1977), Heavy Horses (1978) and Stormwatch (1979) - Jethro Tull returned at the start of the new decades with not only a different mindset, but a different lineup as well.

A was originally recorded solely by the band’s founder Ian Anderson. (The album's title is derived from the initial tapes, labeled A for Anderson.) But after hearing the more modern, synthesizer-based sound, the group’s label, Chrysalis, decided to release the LP under the Jethro Tull name, noting that this was the direction it wanted the band to head in.

Only two Jethro Tull members play on the album: Anderson and guitarist Martin Barre. Keyboardist John Evan, organist David Palmer and drummer Barrie Barlow had already left the band following bassist John Glascock's death. For A, the new lineup recruited Dave Pegg as the replacement bassist, Mark Craney on drums and guest performer Eddie Jobson (Roxy Music, Frank Zappa). Even though the album wasn't a hit, the subsequent tour fared well with fans.

In addition to a relaunch of the original album, newly mixed by esteemed producer Steven Wilson, the three-CD, three-DVD anniversary collection will also feature previously unheard studio renditions, a remixed version of the 1981 Slipstream video collection and unreleased live recordings, including a full concert from the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena recorded in August 1980.

You can see the track listing for the set below.

Jethro Tull, ‘A’ (A La Mode) The 40th Anniversary Edition Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album and Associated Tracks (Steven Wilson Stereo Remix)

1. “Crossfire”

2. “Fylingdale Flyer”

3. “Working John, Working Joe”

4. “Black Sunday”

5. “Protect And Survive”

6. “Batteries Not Included”

7. “Uniform”

8. “4.W.D. (Low Ratio)”

9. “The Pine Marten’s Jig”

10. “And Further On”

Associated Tracks

11. “Crossfire” (Extended Version)

12. “Working John, Working Joe” (Take 4)

13. “Cheerio” (Early Version)

14. “Coruisk”

15. “Slipstream Intro”

Disc Two: Live at the LA Sports Arena 1980 (Part 1) (Steven Wilson Stereo Remix)

1. “Slipstream Intro”

2. “Black Sunday”

3. “Crossfire”

4. “Songs From The Wood”

5. “Hunting Girl”

6. “The Pine Marten’s Jig”

7. “Working John, Working Joe”

8. “Heavy Horses”

9. Band Instrumental Intro

10. “Skating Away On The Thin Ice Of The New Day”

11. “Instrumental” (including flute solo)

Disc Three: Live at the LA Sports Arena 1980 (Part 2) (Steven Wilson Stereo Remix)

1. Trio Instrumental

2. Keyboard solo

3. “Batteries Not Included”

4. “Uniform” (including drum solo instrumental)

5. “Protect and Survive” (including violin solo)

6. “Bungle In The Jungle”

7. Guitar Solo/Bass solo intro to encore

8. “Aqualung”

9. “Locomotive Breath”/Instrumental/”Black Sunday” (reprise)