Today Wednesday, March 31, Jersey Mike's will donate all sales from over 2000 locations to local charities with the 11 Annual Day of Giving.

Today is the sub company’s 11th Annual Day of Giving when nearly 2,500 Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants nationwide will donate their resources and 100 percent of sales to help local organizations.

The company says they support hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more as they have been collected donations from customers all month. For a full list of charity partners, please www.jerseymikes.com/mog/charities.

"Join us on Wednesday, March 31, our Day of Giving, when we give all of our sales — not just profit — to great local causes,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “Charities across the country need our help more than ever, so please order and make a difference in someone’s life."

The more you order, the more Jersey Mike’s gives. Proceeds from every sale, including subs, chips, drinks and catering orders, go to the charities, about $8 million. To date, they've raised more than $32 million for local charities.

Jersey Mike's CNY Locations:

5001 State Highway 23, Oneonta, NY

3401 Erie Blvd. East, DeWitt, NY

4759 Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY

Jersey Mike's Subs also has another 9 locations in the Albany area. The first restaurant opened in 1956 and now has 2,500 restaurants open and under development nationwide.

Jersey Mike's says their produce is grown, packed and shipped locally (where available), their roast beef is cooked in the store, sub rolls are baked fresh daily, and all sandwiches are made with top quality meats and cheeses sliced in front of you.

At Jersey Mike’s, we offer a sub above – one that’s measured in more than inches or seconds ‘til served. We carefully consider every aspect of what we do – every slice, every sandwich, every store – we provide our customers with sustenance and substance too.

Grab a sub between 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact them directly at 315-765-8044. Download the Jersey Mike’s app and log in to their MyMike’s account to earn free subs, a birthday reward, and much more.

