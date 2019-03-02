Jerry Lee Lewis Suffers ‘Minor Stroke’

Jerry Lee Lewis suffered what his representatives are calling "a minor stroke" on Thursday, but the pioneering rock and roll piano player and singer is expected to recover in time for his next scheduled performance.

"Last night, Jerry Lee Lewis suffered a minor stroke," reads a Friday night post on his official Facebook page . "He is with his family, recuperating in Memphis and the doctors expect a full recovery. The Killer looks forward to getting back into the studio soon to record a Gospel record and on the road performing live for his fans. His family requests privacy at this time. Well wishes and prayers are greatly appreciated."

According to his official site, Lewis is next scheduled to perform on April 28 as part of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Representative Zach Farnum told the Tennessean there are no current plans to cancel that appearance. ""He's a devout Christian," Farnum added. "We're just asking for prayers and support and privacy."

Born September 29, 1935 in Louisiana, Lewis began playing piano at age nine and started recording for Sun Records in 1956, as both a solo artist and a session player alongside artists such as Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash. The following year, his version of "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" and his own "Great Balls of Fire" became massive hits.

Controversy over the revelation of Lewis' marriage to his then 13-year-old once-removed first cousin Myra Gale Brown got him blacklisted from the airwaves and concert stages in 1958. He was eventually able to re-start his career as a country artist, and over time has been widely acknowledged and celebrated as one of the most important pioneers in rock music. In 1986 he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and his life was the subject of the 1989 biopic Great Balls of Fire .