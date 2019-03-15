If you weren’t going to believe the news that James Gunn is back in charge of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 until you heard it from the man himself, well believe it now: Gunn has tweeted about the news, confirming that he will indeed direct the film.

Gunn hasn’t tweeted since he lost his job on Guardians Vol. 3 back in July, after old controversial and offensive tweets he’d made resurfaced online. Today, following the news that Disney has reversed course and rehired him, he tweeted for the first time in about nine months, posting the following statement thanking Disney and the fans for supporting him:

I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months. I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be. I deeply appreciate Disney’s decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all. I have been, and continue to be incredibly humbled by your love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Love to you all.

I’m guessing we’ll get a sense when Guardians Vol. 3 might be coming to theaters — along with the rest of Marvel’s Phase Four slate — after Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26. Here is Gunn’s original tweet: