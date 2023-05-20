Is there anyone who is actually required to have a landline phone in New York State? Do you know what a landline phone is? So many homes across not just New York but the whole United States have said "See ya!" to the hard-wired phone, and its bill.

But does anyone have to have one of these archaic devices?

The only people who 'need' to have these are the ones who need to use it for a job or for clarity. Do you need to have a phone? Landline or cell phone? Nope. Would it be a great thing to have on hand in case of an emergency? Sure thing it would!

The days of the old copper telephone wires have passed. Are old copper wires still being used or have all of the phone lines been turned into VOIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) or fiber? Depending on where you live, copper phone lines are still very much in use across New York State.

Where will you not have the copper, but have what is called VOIP? You will get that if you get your phone through your cable company. Before I got rid of the phone line at my house, I was super frustrated with the phone company, because every time I would go to use the phone after it rained, I wasn't able to make a call. I would have to call the phone company and by the time a technician would get to my house, the water would be out of the phone line and I could use the phone again.

I then did a bundle thing with the cable company, which as everyone knows what a great price for the first year and then after that, the bill exploded. Yes, I did the whole call them, threatening to cancel and they said? Go ahead. I did, in a fit of anger and an "I'll show them!" I got rid of my house phone and since then have only used my cell phone.

Do you still have a landline? What is the reason that you are keeping it? Habit?

