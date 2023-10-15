Solved! New York Where Should You Store Your Soy Sauce?

There is always a debate about a few favorite condiments and where they should be stored? Hot sauce? Most of the time room temperature in the pantry cupboard is ok, same for things like ketchup. Where do I keep 90% of my open, potentially shelf stable condiments, mustard, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, relishes, etc. I don't play games, I keep them all in the fridge, even if the package says I can leave it out, once it's open it is in the fridge.

What about soy sauce? Its fermented? It would probably be just fine left out, but what is the official ruling as to where it belongs so it doesn't go bad or make you sick?

What is soy sauce made of?

Soy sauce is made from fermented soy beans, wheat, salt and water (maybe a few other things). It is salty and tasty, so that's what matters. You can find gluten-free options from some companies as well. With this ingredient list, one would think that keeping it on the counter or in the pantry and out of the fridge would be ok, right?

What does the soy sauce experts say about where to keep Soy Sauce stored?

The answer to the question is two-fold. If you don't use the soy sauce often, keep it in the fridge. If you use it two to three times per week, thus using it up quickly, then you can keep it on the shelf in the pantry at room temp.

Where do you keep the soy sauce, and what is your favorite food to put soy sauce on?

