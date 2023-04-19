Visiting the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown NY, What to Do?

Heading to Cooperstown NY? Maybe your goal is to check out the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum? What should you expect? Is it a great place to bring kids, what other activities are available in the area?

Here are a few things (take-aways) from my most recent trip (maybe my 4th?) to Cooperstown NY that you might be able to use on your next trip.

Are there more things to do in Cooperstown NY other than the Baseball Hall of Fame?

baseball hall of fame cooperstown ny bhunter/tsm loading...

There are more activities to do in the Cooperstown NY area other than the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. There is Double Day Field, and there is a good chance you might see people playing a game on that field while you are there. There is also the Farmers Museum (which is closed Mondays) is also another great place to bring the kids.

Where are the places to eat in Cooperstown NY?

baseball hall of fame, cooperstown ny bhunter/tsm loading...

There are many places to grab food, from a slice of pizza to fine dining at the Otesaga Resort, and everything in between. There are many places within two or three blocks of the Hall of Fame, including Double Day Cafe and Schnieder's Bakery.

Get our free mobile app

When is the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown open?

baseball hall of fame, cooperstown ny bhunter/tsm loading...

The Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is open every day except on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Years Day. If you are going as a group, make sure to make reservations in advance and seek out any group discounts if you are eligible. I found out that reaching out ahead of time, there were options available to all visitors, if they know about them. The staff at the museum was super warm and helpful, going out of their way to give every guest an unforgettable experience.

Are there lots of adult activities around the town of Cooperstown NY?

bhunter/tsm bhunter/tsm loading...

If you enjoy craft beers, wine or New York made spirits, there are many wineries, distilleries (including Cooperstown Distillery) and famous breweries that you will want to also investigate like Ommegang (Sunday Brunch Bingo) and Cooperstown Brewery.

Are there spots that I am leaving out that should be included on the next visit to Cooperstown NY or the surrounding area? Share them in our app!

Which of These Baseball Movies is The Best? Weigh In! Some cool baseball movies to enjoy after games and coverage end for the day.

Check Out These Great Photos From the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Don Laible takes his camera around Cooperstown, NY during the National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction weekend on July 24, 2022.