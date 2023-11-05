3 Things You’ll Need to Get a Marriage License in New York State

Thinking about getting married? Great, it is not for everyone so, congratulations. Have you set a date? There is a great deal that is already going to be crossing your minds and getting you stressed out about, weddings do that.

Here are the things you do need to get a marriage license in New York State. There is a lot of useful information that we have compiled for you. Please note what you will not see, fancy dresses, big receptions or large expensive venues are not on the list of things you must need to get married. Keep reading.

How far in advance can you purchase a marriage license in NYS before the wedding?

prom wedding couple corsage

Getting married? A very important part of the whole ritual is the marriage license, but how soon before the wedding do you need to get one of these? You will need to have your marriage license a full 24-hours before you have the ceremony. Once you obtain a marriage license (from your Town Hall or City Clerks office) you have 60-days to get married. If you don't get married in that 60-day period, you will have to reapply for a new license.

What do you need to bring with you to get the actual marriage license in NYS?

Golden wedding rings

You will need the following when applying for a marriage license in New York State:

You and your spouse-to-be, both need to apply for the license in person. You both will need to have proof of age and proof of identity, drivers license, or passport or military ID are great examples of this. Money to pay for the license. No this does not necessarily mean cash, but you will be required to pay for the license when you receive it.

Best of luck and happiness to you both!

