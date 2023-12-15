With the holiday season in full swing, we may experience more drivers on the road. Whether were traveling near or far, we can be on the lookout for increased drivers in our area or as we travel.

Drivers can also be aware of the newest recall with Tesla cars and how it may impact others cars on the road as well.

What Do We Need To Know About Tesla's Latest Recall?

NBC News shared information about Tesla's recall.

"Tesla is recalling more than 2 million of its vehicles, nearly all its cars on the road in the U.S., after an investigation found its autopilot safety system was “not sufficient to prevent driver misuse.”

They shared the following information about the Tesla models being recalled as well.

"The recall includes the 2012-2023 Model S, 2016-2023 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y equipped with Autosteer, a feature Tesla describes as “traffic-aware cruise control.” “In certain circumstances when Autosteer is engaged, the prominence and scope of the feature’s controls may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse,”

The Tesla recall was issued after an examination by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, under the Transportation Department.

How Does The Tesla Recall Involve New York Drivers And Their Safety?

After an investigation, information was found with the Autosteer feature.

NBC News also shared

"the driver does not maintain responsibility for vehicle operation and is unprepared to intervene as necessary or fails to recognize when Autosteer is canceled or not engaged, there may be an increased risk of a crash.”

The owners of Tesla vehicles that are involved in this recall will be notified by email.

Has There Been Any Other Recalls With Tesla Cars?

NBC News continued to share information about Tesla cars and their recalls. They noted that in February of 2023, there were more than 360,000 Tesla vehicles that were recalled due to the full self-driving software involved. This may have increased the chances of crashes.

USA Today also shared that there will be a free software update from the company about the issues in regards to Tesla cars and their autopilot feature.

What do you think about electric vehicles? Have you ever been in a Tesla? Share with us below.

