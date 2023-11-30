Stewart’s Shops Unveils 2023 Exclusive Holiday Ornament

New York state residents can agree that nothing can compare to Stewart's Shops. This staple continues to carry on traditions and grow within our state.

Did you know that there are over 350 Stewart's Shops that stretch across 32 counties not only in New York but in Vermont as well?

In the Hudson Valley and mainly upstate New York, Stewart's Shops are a place that people enjoy visiting. Personally, I refer to Stewart's Shops as Stewie's. My friends and family laugh when I ask if they want anything from there.

Stewart's Shops Has Been Voted "The Best" For Many Different Awards



Cornell University's Department of Food Science can also agree that Stewart's Shops hast the best milk in New York state.

Stewart's Shops shared,

"We pride ourselves on our Fresh & Local Milk, and are honored to have received this award!"

It's no surprise that Stewart's Shops has also won the "Top Workplace Award".

Being truly happy and successful can stem from having a supportive and healthy work environment. Supportive leaders, and co workers can help build us up to do our best while also enjoying our job. This can feel rewarding which ultimately makes our lives better.

According to Stewart Shops,

"Stewart’s Shops is proud to announce that we have been honored as a Top Workplace for a fourth time!" Stewart's Shops is now known as "Times Union Top Workplace for a 6th time!".

Stewart's Shops Is Constantly Adding New Items, Merchandise And More



From drinks to sweets, ice cream flavors and more, Stewart's Shops is always adding mouthwatering food options to their menu.

Recently, Stewart's Shops added new ice cream flavors. I'm excited to try their Berry Chip.

Stewart's Shops shared,

"We are BERRY excited to introduce you to this BRAND NEW flavor! 🍓🍦 Berry Chip, a vanilla ice cream featuring a delicious berry swirl and sweet chocolate chips, is available now at the cone counter for a limited time!"

Stewart's Shops made a post on social media about their newest ice cream flavor. With over 966 reactions, 195 comments and 294 shares on Facebook, Stewart's Shops fans were quick to show their opinions about the newest ice cream flavor. Facebook users were excited to try Berry Chip and thought that it sounded delicious.

In the past, Stewart's Shops made an announcement of releasing their merchandise. Stewart's lovers hopped on their online shop to purchase goodies for themselves, family members and even pets. Recently, Stewart's made the announcement of their "Cyber Monday Merch Drop" featuring brand new clothing items and more.

Take A Look At Stewert's Shops Holiday Items From Past Years

Stewart's Shops lovers can also collect their holiday items and add ornaments to their Christmas tree.

Stewart's Shops lovers can also collect their holiday items and add ornaments to their Christmas tree.

Throughout the years, Stewart's Shops created holiday ornaments that represented a cow wearing a red hat, red Stewart's Shops shirt while holding a container of ice cream and a spoon.

Another Stewart's Shops ornament was ice cream in an ice cream cone marked with the year, 2020. In 2021, Stewart's Shops released their holiday ornament which was a container of Stewart's award winning milk.

What Does Stewart's Shops Exclusive Holiday Ornament For 2023 Look Like?



Stewart's Shops shared,

"Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow... in this Stewart's Snow Globe! ❄✨ Decorate your tree with this one of a kind mini snow globe ornament, featuring a Stewart's Shop decked out for the holidays in a snowy wonderland! Available NOW in shops!"

This ornament is only $8.99.

With over 682 reactions on this Facebook with the latest announcement, there was also over 140 comments and 205+ shares in regards to Stewart's Shops newest ornament.

Facebook users shared their excitement in the comments section.

"Got mine the other day. Adding first my collection. Have the cow from last year" "I have mine…I LOVE IT' "Got mine! I've been getting them since they first started 🙂" "Ours is already on the tree! Love how it's a real snow globe!"

What is your favorite part about shopping at Stewart's Shops? Will you get this exclusive holiday ornament for 2023? Tell us more below. Happy holidays!

