National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame Announces 2023 Class

Have you ever been to the races at Saratoga? The Saratoga Race Course is supposedly one of the most elegant and my friends who have been to races there, and other places tell me that it is a "must go."

There is another reason to visit Saratoga, as if the reports of great food, beverages and horse racing wasn't nearly enough. The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame has announced their class of 2023.

Which jockeys are going to be inducted in the Class of 2023 for the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame?

The jockey that will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year is Corey Nakatani. According to the press release, he has won more than $234,554,534 in purse winnings in his career and won more than 3000 races on the back of a horse.

Which horses are going to be inducted into the National Racing Hall of Fame and Museum?

The horses that are going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame (all of them are pictured above):

California Chrome (Lucky Pulpit—Love the Chase, by Not For Love) winner of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes

Songbird (Medaglia d’Oro—Ivanavinalot, by West Acre)

Arrogate (Unbridled’s Song—Bubbler, by Distorted Humor) Traver's Winner

Is it just horses and jockeys that are a part of this years Hall of Fame Class for the Racing Museum?

No, there are others who have made contributions to the sport and will also be inducted:

Fernando Toro,

Stella F. Thayer,

Posthumously inducted will be John W. Hanes II, and Leonard W. Jerome

When will the annual National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame be holding their induction for the class of 2023?

The induction ceremony will take place on Friday, Aug. 4, at the Fasig-Tipton sales pavilion in Saratoga Springs at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Museum website at www.racingmuseum.org. The event is open to the public and free to attend.

