Check Your Wallets NY: You May Be Carrying a $300,000 Penny

Does anyone use cash or change anymore? I'm very guilty lately of not keeping a lot of cash or change on me. The most change I will have on me at a time is a few quarters so I can do my laundry. When I was growing up I had a piggy bank that was in my room and after each day I would put extra change in it. It would be surprising how much money would add up after converting it to cash and how many cool coins I would find. If you still do this or have extra change around you'll want to be on the lookout for this coin.

What coin is worth almost $300,000?

Thank god for Tik Tok...I know it can be addicting, but we do learn so many cool things from it. A video recently went viral on Tik Tok and it showed a 1943 copper penny that was found in a storage unit. The person making the video quickly said "if that's real it's worth over $300,000" and showed what some of the pennies have sold for. Okay...I'm checking my purse right now.

He also mentioned some ways to check if it's real if you happen to find one of these:

If the penny sticks to the magnet you DO NOT have a copper penny You want one that weighs over 3.1 grams You want the "3" in the "43" to be sticking down lower than the 4

To get more details and see pictures click here. Also, if you do have one of these pennies think you spare me a few grand?

