NYS DMV: Could the License You Renewed During COVID Be Suspended?

Remember COVID? The time when grocery stores were out of everything, and we had to learn how to do everything online? Going into a store or place of business was pretty much taboo, or if you were able to go in, it was one at a time or by appointment only?

This was also the situation at the Department of Motor Vehicles. If you needed to anything there, you had to do it online or make an appointment. Did you have to renew your driver's license during this time? If you did, you better check to make sure that it isn't suspended now.

When were the driver's licenses that might be suspended supposedly renewed?

FBI and ICE Use State DMV Databases For Federal Facial Recognition Searches

The New York State DMV just shared with all of us that there are a few people, that renewed their driver's license during the time of COVID, more specifically, 3/1/2020 and 8/31/2021, and their license might be suspended now.

Why could these drivers' licenses be suspended now if they were renewed during that time?

Appalachia Residents See Doctors For Health And Dental Care At Largest Free Clinic In U.S.

Let's be clear, it is not all driver's licenses it is just ones where the person renewing did a 'self-certification for the vision test' during that time period. What you need to do it to take a vision test and have that information sent to the DMV. If you go to an eye doctor, some can enter the information for you. There is also a form that they can fill out, sign and then you can mail to the DMV. That form is called a MV-619.

What if you don't want to go to the eye doctor or a place to pay for an exam? No problem, just go to the closest (or most convenient) location of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and give them your license and see if you need to get an eye exam, they can do it for you right away.

