What Do These Lines On New York State Roads Mean?

Living in New York State, we get to experience all four seasons! With this change, we also experience different weather patterns as well.

Every New York State resident has a favorite season, personally, I love summer. With the change of seasons, we also adapt to climate changes, road conditions, and weather issues.

The New York State Department of Transportation shares important information on its social media platforms to help keep residents informed and educated.

Where Is The New York State Department Of Transportation Located?



The New York State Department Of Transportation is also known as the NYSDOT. Their mission states that they take pride in making sure that residents,

"Have a safe, efficient, balanced and environmentally sound transportation system."

Their main office is located on Wolf Road in Albany, NY.

The New York State Department Of Transportation Shares Helpful Info



The NYSDOT made a post on social media informing residents what these lines on roads are for. They also described why they do this during the winter months.

"Have you noticed these lines on NY roadways before some winter storms? This is called “salt brine” and before some storms, our crews place brine onto roadways to prevent ice and snow from sticking."

The NYSDOT highlighted that its important for them to put salt down on the roads especially before a winter storm. This allows the salt to then activate when any rain or snow gets onto the road.

They also included,

"The melting action of the brine helps prevent snow and ice from bonding with the pavement, avoiding hard pack that is difficult to clear."

Do You Know What These Lines On New York State Roads Mean?

Canva Canva loading...

Before learning information from the NYSDOT, did you know what those lines in the road meant?

I would see those lines in the road as crews would prepare for a winter storm. However, I didn't know what they meant until I saw this post on social media. I thought it was important to share.

The next time that we see "salt brine" on New York state roads, we know what the crews are doing and will be happy about it!

Which road in New York State is your favorite to drive on? Share with us below.

