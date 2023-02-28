Why Are the Shelves Empty, Is New York Having a Sponge Shortage?

When was the last time you went to purchase a new kitchen sponge? Has it been a few months? I recently went to get one at the store and couldn't find where they were. I must have missed them, past them in a weird spot.

Nope, that wasn't it. The reason that I couldn't find them was because they just weren't there. The sponges were out of stock. I just couldn't wrap my brain around the fact that there were still supply issues post COVID? Yikes. So why were the sponges missing?

Is there a sponge shortage in New York State?

Turns out that there is a shortage on kitchen sponges, not just in New York, but across the United States. That is why you might not find them on your local stores' shelves.

What is the reason behind the sponge shortage in New York and the United States?

The reason that there is a sponge shortage across the nation could have something to do with everyone being home during the pandemic, and thus the need to clean incessantly. There is a more plausible explanation as to why the shortage is happening. That is also related to the pandemic, and supply chain shortages.

Turns out the majority of sponge shortage is because sponges and foam are used in the manufacturing process of making furniture. More people were home during the pandemic and decided it was the best time to get new furniture. The sponge shortage might not be keeping people from cleaning, but it was keeping people from getting that new couch, sofa or chair delivered.

