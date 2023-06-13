What Is Melanie’s Law? Why Should it Pass in New York State?

Have you heard of "Melanie's Law?" It is currently in the process of becoming a law, but what is it?  Who would benefit from it and why is there a need for this new law? Keep reading to find out.

What is Melanie's Law?

Melanie's Law what is it? Melanie's Law is named after Melanie Chianese, a 29-year-old mother who was killed by her mother's former boyfriend.

Melanie's mom did have an order of protection against the ex-boyfriend, and the order did include Melanie's young son. However, it did not include Melanie, because of her age. The current law does not include family members or other residents of a home, if they are above a certain age.

What would potentially change if Melanie's Law passes in New York State?

If the law passes in New York State, an order of protection would also include family members based on "affinity" which refers to legal relationships, like daughter-in-law or father-in-law. It would also include people on "consanguinity," which refers to blood relationships. Essentially the order of protection, could also include the residents of the household, even if they are over the age of 18, and not blood related.

Do you think that this should become law in New York State? 

