6 Things You Didn’t Know Were Invented In New York State
Inventions have changed the world and have made a difference in society. For us, they can easily improve our lives and create convenience.
It's fascinating to learn about things that were invented in New York state. Some of these popular inventions came from the Hudson Valley area.
Our favorite snacks, toys and instruments were created in the state that we get to call home.
6 Things You Didn't Know Were Invented In New York State
In New York state, there are inventions that we may not have been aware of that were created here.
There are also everyday items and food that we're glad that were made.
Gallery Credit: Allison Kay
What items from this list did you know were invented in New York state? Which item is your favorite? Tell us more below.
8 Things You Didn't Know You Could Recycle In Dutchess County, NY
There have been plenty of times where I have questioned if and where I could recycle household and random items.
If you're also wondering if and where you can recycle batteries, certain electronics, light bulbs and more, Dutchess County, NY's guide will explain more.
According to the Dutchess County, NY Government and their Division of Solid Waste Management's Recycling Encyclopedia, the following information is about what can be recycled in Dutchess County, NY.
Gallery Credit: Allison Kay
4 Places To Try Cryotherapy in the Hudson Valley
Have You Ever Heard Of Cryotherapy?
Healthline describe cryotherapy as,
"Cryotherapy, which literally means “cold therapy,” is a technique where the body is exposed to extremely cold temperatures for several minutes.
Cryotherapy can be delivered to just one area, or you can opt for whole-body cryotherapy. Localized cryotherapy can be administered in a number of ways, including through ice packs, ice massage, coolant sprays, ice baths, and even through probes administered into tissue."
I have heard that taking cool showers if beneficial to your health but this is stepping it up.
What Are The Benefits Of Cryotherapy?
WEB MD describes the benefits of cryotherapy.
Those who have tried cryotherapy claim that it assists with weight loss, reduces inflammation, pain and swelling, can improve blood circulation, boost metabolism and more.
As always, have a conversation with your doctor before trying something new to make sure its suitable for you.
Here Are 4 Places To Try Cryotherapy In The Hudson Valley
Gallery Credit: Allison Kay