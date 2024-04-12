One Of America’s First Gated Communities Still Stands In The Hudson Valley

Some of the most interesting stories and oldest spots can be found in the Hudson Valley.

Those who have driven in the Ulster County, NY area may not be aware of the oldest intersection in America. This is located in Kingston, NY John and Crown Streets which is also known as the historic Four Corners.

History buffs would also enjoy learning about the oldest arts and crafts colony in the Hudson Valley. This is located in Woodstock, NY. This spot was a place where artists from all over the world would come to create magic in the breathtaking and quaint location in Ulster County, NY.

I love finding out about historical information related to the Hudson Valley area. There a spots that we have been to which may have not realized the historic and significance it has.

Have You Ever Been To Tuxedo Park, NY?

Tuxedo Park, NY is a village located in Orange County, NY. Tuxedo Park, NY stated that in 1952, this village was incorporated.

Due to its historical background and significance, Tuxedo Park, NY made it to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.

When Tuxedo Park, NY is mentioned, it also comes with a fascinating story about a person who helped create it all, Pierre Lorillard.

Tuxedo Park Estates shared information about Tuxedo Park, NY and its past.

Lorillard was known for being a millionaire who acquired around 5,000 acres of land. During that time, he hired engineers and an architect to help build a community in the area. His idea was to bring homes, roads, water, a police station and more to Tuxedo Park, NY.

I was shocked to learn additional information from Tuxedo Park Estates about the completion of the community.

They shared,

" The 1800 workmen imported from Italy completed the 30 miles of roads, the infrastructure, the mansions called "cottages", police station, club-house, village and stores in 9 months."

One Of America's First Gated Community Still Stands In The Hudson Valley

It's possible you may have driven through or by one of America's first gated communities. Ellis Sotheby's International Realty shared that Tuxedo Park, NY

"recognized as the first gated community in the United States."

They also explained that J.P Morgan had a home and how these historic residences are nestled in a quaint and serene area with a close proximity to midtown Manhattan.

Forbes shared that Tuxedo Park, NY is also known as

"One of the oldest gated communities in the country"

Tuxedo Park Estates shared that residents don't have to be a millionaire to reside in Tuxedo Parks Estates.The historic stone gates are a perfect entrance to this charming community that's filled with mansions, lakes and more.

Although this is one of the oldest gated communities in America, there is plenty to do there to this day. Forbes continued to explain that activities including tennis, fishing and boating remain popular within Tuxedo Park, NY.

Were Tuxedos Actually Invented In Orange County, NY

The Tuxedo Club shared that this mens formal wear attire was created by a member of The Tuxedo Club in Tuxedo Park, NY.

Tuxedo Park, NY explained that Pierre Lorrillard's family are to thank for the idea behind tuxedos. At an event at the Tuxedo Club, a family member of the Lorrillard's dressed in formal wear that was different. This new look would soon become a style that would take over America and continue to be an outfit that would live on for centuries.

This Lorillard member designed formalwear that removed the tails from his tailcoat around the 1880's.

Have you ever been to Tuxedo Park, NY? Did you know of the invention of tuxedos or historic gated community information about Tuxedo Park, NY? Tell us more below.



