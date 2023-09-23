Have You Discovered Orange County, NY’s Secret Magic Forest?

Have You Discovered Orange County, NY&#8217;s Secret Magic Forest?

There are endless attractions to explore in the Hudson Valley. Some of these experiences are well known such as the historical homes in Dutchess County, NY and the top rated sculpture park in Orange County, NY

However, unknown attractions such as Uncle Sam's House in Ulster County, NY and a mysterious ghost town in Orange County, NY draw locals attention.

What Giant Statues Have You Noticed In The Hudson Valley?

Canva, Allison Kay
In Sullivan County, NY I came across a giant statue out of the corner of my eye while driving. I was excited to later learn that his name is "Hippie Muffler Man". The history behind this legendary statue is interesting, he can be spotted alongside a main road in the Hudson Valley.

Recently, I had the opportunity to see a giant cat in person that I found out about a few months ago. This cat is "living it's best life" at a Hudson Valley farm.

Roadside America stated that this cat is,

"Nineteen feet long... five-hundred pounds... made of fiberglass."

 

"The cat is a brown tabby with a grinning, Cheshire Cat-like face -- its eyes round and bulging, a little Christmas stocking cap still perched jauntily on its head."

This giant cat has found its fur-ever home in Pine Island, NY.

Blue Arrow Farm Is The Home To "Lucky" The Giant Cat Statue

Canva, Allison Kay
According to North Jersey.com

The cat statue once known as "Lucky" is the spokescat for this beautiful animal sanctuary in Orange County, NY. He was a float in the original Macy's Day Parade.

Blue Arrow Farm is located in Pine Island, NY, they take pride in helping animals in need. Blue Arrow Farm is a non profit animal sanctuary and horse rescue. They provide a space that allows animals to live in a safe and loving home.

They can be described as, 

"A unique, multi‑purpose farm and outdoor entertainment facility, and a magical place for the whole family."

While visiting Blue Arrow Farm to see the famous "Lucky", I came across other unique attractions. A hippie bus, farm animals, live music and dinosaurs were some of the many thrills of visiting this farm.

Blue Arrow Farm is also the home of a secret magic forest. A warning sign remains at the beginning of the entrance for those who visit.

A Secret Magic Forest Can Be Found At Blue Arrow Farm In Pine Island, NY

Canva, Allison Kay
In the secret magic forest, visitors are recommended to "please respect the magic forest, stay on path".

I was intrigued to discover this hidden gem in the Hudson Valley and captured everything that it had to offer. On the trail, guests will come across a sign telling them where to go, this is how you know that you've started on the trail of the magic forest.

What Happens Inside Of Pine Island, NY's Magic Forest?

Canva, Allison Kay
Some visitors may use this time as a photo op, to soak in mother nature and its beauty or simply live in the moment. Be on the lookout for butterflies, a giraffe, a giant Barbie box, sunflowers and more.

At the end, guests can exit and walk through a giant spider statue above their head before heading into the magical land that has dinosaurs to see. This will then lead guests to see "Lucky", the giant cat statue and loop around to see an old firetruck and the hippie bus that I loved.

Have you visited a magic forest before? Which Hudson Valley attraction is your favorite to visit in the Hudson Valley? Tell us more below.

Blue Arrow Farm

86 Glenwood Rd, Pine Island, NY 10969

