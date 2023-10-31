Remarkable and Surprising Reason Why Halloween is Celebrated

Many people think it's just about candy and costumes, but there's a much deeper meaning behind Halloween.

Tonight is Halloween and pretty much everyone's main focus is to have the cutest costume and get the most candy. There is much more to the holiday and there's a special meaning behind it that most people don't know about. Yes, costumes, candy and having fun are more important, but there's a very creepy reason why we celebrate Halloween (bwahahahah). My best attempt at a scary voice through writing.

What is the haunted history behind Halloween?

According to sources, Halloween dated all the way back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. Sadly (you can probably hear me crying now) it marked the end of the summer and the start of a dark, cold winter (which is commonly linked to death). No wonder I despise winter with. passion.

What exactly does that have to do with Halloween?

Well...sources say, the Celts believed that the boundary between the living and dead worlds become blurred and ghosts of the dead return to earth. There's surely a spooky feeling about Halloween and it's no secret all those ghost stories, horror movies and more come from somewhere. Think about that when you are out later.

Now, not at all of this stuff is a bad thing. It was commonly known that the spirits who "appear" helped with predictions for the future and the prophecies were important and brought comfort during the long, miserable gross, nasty winters.

Do you know any more history or theories about why we celebrate Halloween? Share them with me on the station app and of course...HAPPY HALLOWEEN.

