Beloved Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Will Not Be Sold In 2024

It's almost the time of year when we stock up on our favorite cookies. Once a year, we're able to buy boxes of our favorite cookies from local Girl Scouts in our area.

Girl Scout cookies could be something new for Hudson Valley residents to try but for others, it's a yearly tradition that they can't pass up on.

New Girl Scout cookies have been added to the lineup for 2024.

What's New With Girl Scout Cookies In 2024?



Today, Girl Scouts have advanced, cookies are also available for purchase online along with items for purchase in their online shop. Girl Scouts also now offer different kinds of cookies to allow foodies of all ages and dietary restrictions to indulge as well.

Select Girl Scout Cookies are vegan, gluten-free, kosher and halal-certified.

Girl Scout cookie options and ingredients have advanced. Girl Scouts shared information about which cookies are available to everyone.

Gluten-free Girl Scout cookie options are Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies and Toffee-tastic. Vegan Girl Scout cookies are Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, Peanut Butter Patties and Thin Mints.

This allows everyone to indulge in their favorite cookies when they're available once a year.

Every flavor, all of the Girl Scout cookies are Kosher and Halal certified.

How Can You Get Girl Scout Cookies In The Hudson Valley?



There's a sense of excitement, a thrill to buying Girl Scout cookies. At times, we may have to wait weeks to months to receive our favorite cookies. If you're lucky, you may catch a Girl Scout cookie group selling these delectable cookies outside of a business or in a shopping mall.

The Girl Scout cookie finder can be found on their website. Those who are interested in purchasing Girl Scout cookies can type in their zip code to find local Girl Scouts who are selling them in the buyer's area.

Girl Scout cookie lovers can also make a purchase from the Girl Scouts with Digital Cookie, or download the Cookie Finder app. Guests can also text “Cookies” to 59618 to buy Girl Scout cookies.

Which Girl Scout Cookie Will Not Be Sold In 2024?



While visiting the Girl Scout's website, under the cookie lineup I didn't see a specific flavor.

USA Today shared the Girl Scout Cookies 2024 lineup. The following list of cookies are the ones that will be available for sale this year.

For 2024, the following Girl Scout cookies will be available for purchase.

Adventurefuls

Caramel Chocolate Chip

Caramel deLites/ Samoas

Do-si-dos/ Peanut Butter Sandwich

Girl Scout S'mores

Lemonades

Lemon -Ups

Peanut Butter Patties also known as Tagalongs

Toast-Yay!

Toffee-tastic

Trefoils

Caramel deLites are listed in the same category as Samoas and Do-si-dos are also listed in the category as Peanut Butter Sandwich from the Girl Scouts website.

The Girl Scouts website doesn't list Raspberry Rally cookie flavor for sale in 2024.

Why Won't Raspberry Rally Girl Scout Cookies Be Available In 2024?



Information provided by USA Today shared that the Raspberry Rally cookie will not be sold during the Girl Scouts 2024 cookie season.

They also shared that the Raspberry Rally cookie was Thin Mint's cookie sister.

USA Today continued to share information from the Girl Scouts and CNN about this cookie.

“While Raspberry Rally was extremely popular last year, we are taking a pause this season to prioritize supplying our classic varieties,” Girl Scouts of the USA shared with CNN."

Last year, the Raspberry Rally cookies were successful and sold out within hours. However, these cookies were later for sale on third-party websites such as Ebay. The Girl Scouts would then miss out on additional proceeds when third-party sellers get involved with sales.

What's your favorite Girl Scout Cookie? Do you also like their vegan and gluten free options? Share more below.

Do You Remember These Girl Scout Cookie Flavors?

Can You Remember Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookie growing up?

As much as we enjoy Girl Scout Cookies in 2023, we often miss the ones that we used to love growing up. Have you heard of my personal favorite Girl Scout Cookies that are now retired?

Thanks-A-Lots Shortbread cookies are always a win. This Girl Scout Cookie was dipped in chocolate and it also had a friendly message on it. It had the words "Thank You" on it.



Ole Oles These powdered sugar cookies were delicious. They also had pecans and coconut mixed in and were reduced fat.

Lemon Chalet Creme This was one of my favorite lemon cookies to ever exist. How could a lemon sandwich cookie ever go wrong? The added cinnamon and ginger made it one of a kind.

Juliettes, I remember that these cookies were named after the founder of The Girl Scouts, Juliette Low. It reminded me of a chocolate turtle with its being covered in caramel, pecans and milk chocolate.

Ra Ra Raisens This was unlike your ordinary raisin cookie. This Girl Scout Cookie brought in oatmeal and yogurt chips with the raisins.

Savannah Smiles This Girl Scout Cookie knew how to put a smile on your face. They were lemon wedge cookies with powdered sugar.

Which Girl Scout Cookies Are Your Favorite?

I loved the Girl Scout Cookies that were discontinued but also enjoy the present day one as well. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay