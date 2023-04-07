Can a Car Pass New York Inspection with a Cracked Windshield?

Getting ready to get your car inspected? It is that time of year already? Yes, you need to bring your car in to get inspected, but there is a crack in the windshield, will your car pass inspection? Will you get that little sticker or will you be getting a new windshield first?

There are specific requirements put out by New York State to make sure that you can see safely and clearly out of your windshield. Here is when NYS says you need to get that repaired before you can get your annual inspection sticker. Keep reading.

Will your car pass inspection in NYS if there is a crack in the windshield?

The truth to this answer is a guideline that has been told to me by a few car inspection technicians. Where is the crack or the spidering on the windshield? If it is in the driver's line of vision, it is not going to pass. That's what the techs tell me is a good guide to go by. But what does New York State have to say about that? Plenty. Keep reading.

What does New York State have to say about cracks in your windshield?

From the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles website, here is what they have to say about it:

No crack of 11 inches long or longer is allowed if any part of the crack is within the area cleared by the windshield wiper.

So, the rule of "in the driver's line of sight" seems to be pretty straightforward. If you have the crack or the spidering, get yourself a new windshield or you will be having problems passing your annual car inspection.

