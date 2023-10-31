Which Birds Can You Feed Bread in New York State?

Do you like to take a visit to the lake or a pond near your home and feed the birds? Or do you take old bread and toss it out the back door for your feathered friends to enjoy as a quick snack?

New York has some interesting laws when it comes to wildlife, never thought of birds as wildlife did you, and while it is not illegal to feed birds here are the ones that you should not feed bread to.

Can you feed bread to the birds in New York State?

The New York Department of Environmental Conservations asked that everyone stop feeding the waterfowl birds, period, end of story. Why should you not be giving these birds bread? Will it hurt their stomachs? Will it cause them to explode? Share more information.

What are the reasons to not feed any of the birds in New York State?

Here are a few of the reasons that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says 'don't feed the birds:'

The biggest reason that we are asked not to feed the birds is because of poor nutrition. Things like bread don't give the birds what they need to thrive. Also, when they have a food source, the birds don't feel the need to migrate and then when the food source runs out, it is too late for them to migrate.

Another reason that feeding the birds is not a good idea, the birds get used to finding food say in a parking lot of a fast food restaurant or other retail establishment, then they are also not able to forage in those areas for healthy foods, not to mention the potential issue they face regarding their own bird safety.

