Bethel Woods Setting The Stage For 2024 With Major Announcement

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is the home to the original site of the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival. Those who visit Bethel Woods can explore their performing arts center, museum, classes and exhibits, popular concerts and more.

Bethel Woods provides guests with the chance to experience what it was like to be on those very grounds in the 1960s.This nonprofit cultural organization brings educational programs to the Hudson Valley.

Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Has Events All Year Round

Bethel Woods may be known for their concerts but they have activities for all years and events throughout the year.

In the Fall, guests can join their Peace, Love & Pumpkins exhibit while in the winter, Peace, Love & Lights is available for the holiday season.

The Museum at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts highlights the 1960's and 1970's.

The Bindy Bazaar trail showcases the grounds where the exchanging of goods happened during the Woodstock festival in 1969. Guests can also visit the monument at Bethel Woods.

Workshops, events, classes and more are available at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Additional information about Bethel Woods events can be found on their social media pages and website.

Rare Pieces Of Signed Memorabilia Were Available At Bethel Wood Center For The Arts



Bethel Woods Center for the Arts had signed memorabilia available to bid on. They included the featured items,

"Signed Graham Nash Guitar, Signed Willie Nelson Poster, Reservation at the Chatwal Lodge, Signed Alton Brown Cookbook, Rangers Tickets, Signed James Taylor Vinyl and so much more!"

In June of 2023, I saw James Taylor perform at Bethel Woods and it will always be an experience that I remember. With thousands of people on site, he still had the ability to create an intimate performance, as if we all knew him personally. I also had the opportunity to attend the Catbird Music Festival in August of 2023.

Bethel Woods also shared,

"Our silent auction will give you access to one-of-a-kind items and exclusive experiences as you support our mission for people of all ages to explore new ideas, experience our unique history, and unleash creativity. " "Thank you for your support and helping to cultivate the next generation of emerging artists."

Along with sign memorabilia, guests were able to bid on a lodge stay, New York Yankee tickets, a cruise, self care basket and more. Their Silent Auction was live through October 24, 2023.

SEE MORE: Classic Rock Hit That No One Realized Is About Woodstock 1969

Bethel Woods Is Setting The Stage For 2024 With Major Announcements

Canva, Allison Kay Canva, Allison Kay loading...

As one concert season ends, another one is already being planned.

Those who enjoy visiting Bethel Woods, attending their concerts and taking in the beautiful scenery can get excited for 2024. Recent announcements have been made by Bethel Woods in regards to their upcoming shows next year.

Jason Mraz Will Perform At Bethel Wood Center For The Arts In 2024



Bethel Woods made an announcement on social media that Jason Mraz & The Superband will perform Friday, July 12, 2024 at a Pavilion-only show.

Music lovers shared their excitement in the comments section on Facebook.

"yes!!! I got some good seats, we love him and have been waiting for so long to see him." "Can't wait!"

Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top Will Perform At Bethel Woods Center For The Arts In 2024



Bethel Woods also made another announcement on social media that Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top will perform on the Pavilion stage with The Outlaws. This performance will take place on Friday, August 16, 2024.

Exclusive member pre-sales begin on Halloween, Tuesday October 31, 2023 at 10am. The tickets will then go on sale to the public on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10am.

Facebook users shared their excitement in the comments section on Facebook.

“Wow! Early announcements this year.” “Starting it off right Bethel Woods.” “Very excited for this one” “When can we purchase season lawn passes?”

Additional information can be found on Bethel Woods Center for the Arts social media and website.

Who are you excited to see at Bethel Woods this summer? Who should they bring to the stage? Share more with us below.

11 Highlights of Bethel Woods Last Concert of The Season Bethel Woods Last Concert Of The Season Ended With Rod Stewart.

Rod Stewart took the stage at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on September 1, 2023. Cheap Trick opened the show for Rod Stewart.

Thousands of fans gathered on site to enjoy a warm summer night at a peaceful venue while soaking up the last concert of the season.

Rod Stewart's performance was incredible, it reminded me of a Las Vegas show. For over 2 hours, Rod Stewart sang, danced, changed outfits, chatted with the crowd and had remarkable singers, dancers and musicians also join him on stage.

Take a look at 11 highlights of the Bethel Woods last concert of the season.

Gallery Credit: Allison Kay