Do Absentee Ballots Actually Get Counted in New York State?

Voting day is approaching, have you voted? Yes, even though it is not actually Election Day, you can vote early or you can cast a ballot via absentee ballot. Yes, there are time requirements for each.

For instance, early voting is approximately 10-days before the actually Election Day and not at your normal polling place, but at specific places throughout the county where you are registered. Can't make it to a polling place either for the early voting or the Election Day, you can cast your vote via Absentee Ballot.

What is an Absentee Ballot and who can get one in NYS?

An Absentee Ballot is an exact copy of a ballot that you would fill out on Election Day, but one that you can fill out early (after you request one from the Board of Elections, in the county of which you are registered to vote). You can then either mail the ballot back or you can drop it off at one of the polling locations.

Do absentee ballots actually get counted in a New York State election?

For some reason, I hesitated for years to request an absentee ballot. I would figure out in advance my schedule so I could make sure to be able to cast my ballot in person. It wasn't until Covid, that I realized getting an absentee ballot was so seamless.

But does your vote get counted if you return one of these ballots? Yes, it does. In fact, New York State is one of thirty-eight states that allows the ballot counting process to begin with the absentee ballots, as soon as they are back in the hands of the election officials. The ballots are allowed to be entered, but not tallied.

How do you cast your vote on Election Day? Early voting? Absentee ballot or on the actual Election Day, in person?

