New York Has Four of the Best Party Cities in the United States

If you want to party you can make your way across New York State to do so.

Who among us doesn't like to get out and blow off some steam on occasion? Lucky for us New Yorkers there are quite a few places where we can do that. Upstate New York has four cities where you can have yourself a really good time.

I was a little surprised to find Upstate New York featured in the top 50 three times. Don't get me wrong, I love living here but I'd never look at the current state of this region as party central. Apparently I was wrong.

A new ranking is out that puts four places in our area on this list.

What were the results based on?

  • Number of bars
  • Number of Casinos
  • Time of last call

The way that these rankings play out you have a very clear road trip path directly across the state to get your party on.

Syracuse - #27

Syracuse was the leader in the 27th position on the list. This won't be your first stop as you make your road trip, but falls in the middle.

Albany - #28

Depending on where you start Albany could either be your first or last stop on you big trip. I'm pretty proud of my hometown for ranking so high. We certainly do know how to have a good time here in the Capital.

Rochester - #50

Rochester rounded out the top 50 in the United States. Perhaps everyone would love to party at Kodak?

Buffalo - #80

Personally I feel like Buffalo might be the most overrated city in New York State. I guess if you want to party there, go for it. Just make sure Bills Mafia doesn't throw you through a table.

What was the number one party city in the United States?

Atlantic City, NJ - I mean, is this a shock? The entire city is a casino.

