The most popular Saratoga Performing Arts Center act is coming back this summer. Dave Matthews Band announced they'll play SPAC almost one year to the day after they smashed a huge Saratoga record in 2022.

DMB loves playing shows in the Capital Region and SPAC is almost always a yearly tour stop. Over the decades, the band has put out live tracks, albums, and even full concert films from the venue.

Last year Dave smashed his own record in Saratoga. He took the stage for his 41st and 42nd shows at SPAC on back-to-back nights - more than any other artist in history. Dave Matthews Band also holds the record for most sold-out shows. Today, DMB put out a huge surprise to the delight of Upstate fans.

Dave Matthews Band announced a brand new album, Walk Around the Moon, coming out May 19th. They also put out a new single from the project, "Madman's Eyes." Even better, the band is going on a summer tour that will bring them to SPAC for the 43rd and 44th times.

DMB will perform at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15. Both shows are at 7:30p and are sure to be sell outs. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 17 at 10a.

Dave Matthews Band joins other legendary acts like Dead & Co., Foreigner, ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Goo Goo Dolls for the 2023 SPAC season. With more acts yet to be announced, this could be one of the biggest summers Saratoga has ever seen.

