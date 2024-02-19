Celebrities That Live in New York You Could Run Into
New York is bigger than New York City, so it's not shocking to find that there are quite a few celebrities living far outside of the city. Here are a few that you could meet if your timing is just right.
Celebrities You Might Run Into In Upstate New York...Because They Live Here
50 Celebrities Born In New York State
Famous actors, musicians athletes and more! Here are 50 celebrities that were born in New York State. From Manhattan to Buffalo, Glens Falls to Schenectady and all the small towns and big cities in-between. Are any of these celebs from your town?
Gallery Credit: Karolyi