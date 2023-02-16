There are dozens of spectacular castles in New York, especially along the Hudson River. Gilded Age businessmen spent their fortunes on these lavish summer homes outside of the city, where they could entertain, escape, and showcase their massive wealth. But only one New York castle can brag it served as inspiration for one of the greatest movies of all time.

Castle Rock sits directly across the Hudson from West Point. Completed in 1881 as the summer estate for railroad tycoon William Henry Osborn and his family, the castle is 650 feet high with a striking tower and red roof. Osborn was inspired to choose that spot after a trip to West Point with his brother-in-law, J.P. Morgan.

Get our free mobile app

If you're a fan of The Wizard of Oz, Castle Rock might look especially familiar, but in a sinister way. The property made cinema history for supposedly inspiring the Wicked Witch of the West's castle. There are many New York ties to Oz, as the original book's author L. Frank Baum is an Upstate native.

Castle Rock sold in 2021 for $3.6 million, which might seem low for a whole castle, but sadly the property had fallen into disrepair and required a large investment in restoration. At 10,518 square feet, plus sprawling grounds, there's plenty of room for you (and your little dog, too).

New York Castle Was The Inspiration For The Wicked Witch Castle In The Wizard Of Oz

$60M Castle with Moat and Rising Towers Just 90 Outside of New York This truly majestic castle with a moat and rising towers looks like something out of a Harry Potter movie and for $60M, it could be yours. This royal piece of real estate is just 90 minutes outside of New York, and you have to see it to believe it.