Popular Retailer Permanently Closing All Stores in New York

New York shoppers continue to feel the effects of the retail apocalypse. Cell phone companies like T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon have shut down locations throughout the state in recent years. Then you have companies like Christmas Tree Shops that have closed all of their stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year. The list of closures goes on and on. It's been a rough few years in the retail world and it doesn't seem to be getting better.

Another Popular Company is Closing All of its Stores Including Three in New York

Musicians in New York and other areas of the country are in mourning as instrument store Sam Ash Music will be closing all 42 locations including three in New York according to multiple web sources and the company's website. The New York stores are as follows:

333 W. 34th Street, New York, NY

2600 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

113-25 Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills, NY

Sam Ash Music Truly Did Let You Come in and Play...I Have Fond Memories of Playing in the Instrument Store

I remember when I was a kid I went out of town to visit my brother and we went to a Sam Ash Music store. He played guitar and I was learning how to play the drums. We went into the store and I was in awe at all the different drum sets the staff let me sit behind and play. It was so exciting. I remember sitting behind and playing a beautiful and expensive, emerald green Yamaha drum set. It was love at first sight. Of course, I couldn't take it home but it was a thrilling experience. True to Sam Ash's motto I was able to "come in and play." We were there for hours that day and it's one of my fondest drum memories.

Sam Ash Music Was an Expert at Building Community in The Music World...They Did it Best

I wasn't the only one playing that day. There were many kids behind drum kits playing their hearts out. It was like a drum clinic at Sam Ash Music. It's going to be sad to see them shut down as building that sense of community in the music world was something that Sam Ash had mastered.

New York Folks Still Have Some Opportunites to Take in the Sam Ash Experience

Though there is no official closing date yet if you want to get some gear at Sam Ash Music do it now as the instrument retailer will be shutting down soon. Any item purchased from Sam Ash Music at this point forward cannot be returned.

